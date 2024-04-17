Create New Account
The great Transgender COVER-UP is now being EXPOSED! Lawsuits EXPLODING Redacted w Natali Morris
Mirrored Content 
Gay people are furious that transgender advocacy groups suppressed research showing that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are unproven, untested and may hurt and not help trans-identifying children and that most of them will end up perfectly normal gay people, not mutilated trans people. Is this the turning of the tide?

transgendercover upadvocacypuberty blockers

