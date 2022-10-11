China’s Rich Flock to Singapore To Hunt for Luxury Houses

https://gnews.org/articles/t53490583
10/10/2022 Rich people in mainland China have flooded Singapores luxury real estate market since the relaxation of COVID pandemic control measures this year. A new report shows that Singapore sold 425 luxury units in the first eight months this year, and mainland Chinese buyers accounted for about one-fifth
