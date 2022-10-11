China’s Rich Flock to Singapore To Hunt for Luxury Houses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53490583
10/10/2022 Rich people in mainland China have flooded Singapores luxury real estate market since the relaxation of COVID pandemic control measures this year. A new report shows that Singapore sold 425 luxury units in the first eight months this year, and mainland Chinese buyers accounted for about one-fifth