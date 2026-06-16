What Happens In Japan Doesn't Stay In Japan

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Japan Breaks The Piggy Bank
* A comical amount of U.S. debt is looking for a home when Japan is selling.
* America’s deficit is now three times Japan’s — as in, we’ve got a decade or two.
* When the stuff does hit the fan, the dollar will follow the yen into oblivion.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (16 June 2026)