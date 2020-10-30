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Ashley Biden's Revealing Diary, Hunter Uploads to PornHub and Is He Singing to the F.B.I?"
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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58 views • October 30, 2020
As this video is posted Hunter Biden may well be under questioning and singing like a canary with Attorney General William Barr. As for me, as much as I want to believe it I am withholding my thoughts. anything that is posted by Q I take as a grain of salt, but sometimes the mud sticks to the wall. I have been crying out loud for the FBI and related law enforcement to do something about Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' since it came to light by Rudy Giuliani and War Room - Pandemic two weeks ago. There is so much going on with this Hunter Biden Story that in the end will leave the United states looking like a battlefield during the first Civil War. It will be an interesting next 4 day's leading up to the 2020 US Election. I hope that (as with many) I can soon say 'I told you so' in a great way, until then I am just going to leave you with: "I told you". Peace out. P.S. If you did give yourself up Hunter... you did the admirable thing and now it is time for your Father to do the same thing.

Related links:

Ashley Biden's Diary PDF
https://nationalfile.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Alleged-Ashley-Biden-Diary-Full-Release-NF-WM-Rev2.pdf

Hunter Biden has a Pornhub account with videos and pictures of FAMILY MEMBER!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFleXk3rdzs&;feature=emb_logo

https://nationalfile.com/full-release-ashley-biden-diary-reveals-child-sex-trauma-drug-abuse-resentment-for-joe-whistleblower/

Second part of documents showing Hunter Biden’s immorality! GTV.org
https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo/5f9428ef7de25667c0fda196

Breaking New Posts: "Joe Biden & His Wife Knew Hunter’s Inappropriate Sexual Involvement with Certain Minor" https://gnews.org/457664/


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