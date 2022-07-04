Five killed and four injured as Russia’s Belgorod shelled

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RT.
At least five people were killed and four injured, including a child, as a powerful explosion rocked Russia’s Belgorod. Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported that the city was shelled from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, two drones were shot down in Kursk city.
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