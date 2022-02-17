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New Details Of U.S. Freedom Convoy Emerge
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480 views • February 17, 2022
Leigh Dundas joins Owen to discuss the upcoming freedom convoy that will travel through America and converge on D.C. to let the tyrants in the swamp know that we're mad as hell and we're not gonna take it anymore!
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