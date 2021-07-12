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Catwalk, New Mexico
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191 views • July 12, 2021
This is the Catwalk. It's located near Glenwood, New Mexico. This video was taken in 2010 before it was destroyed by a massive flood due to heavy rain in 2013. It was rebuilt to a certain extent, but it's nothing compared to how it was.
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