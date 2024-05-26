Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson & Erik Prince Expose The Secret Life of Cell Phones
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
982 Subscribers
155 views
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones covers a recent Tucker Carlson episode entitled Erik Prince: CIA Corruption, Killer Drones, and Government Surveillance and he goes over the history of cell phone spying and what needs to be done to stop it.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket