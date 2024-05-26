Tucker Carlson & Erik Prince Expose The Secret Life of Cell Phones

Alex Jones covers a recent Tucker Carlson episode entitled Erik Prince: CIA Corruption, Killer Drones, and Government Surveillance and he goes over the history of cell phone spying and what needs to be done to stop it.
