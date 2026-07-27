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#667: Control the Digital Battlefield | Chris Horlacher
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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An idea reimagining marketplaces for equity and debt markets turned into a 16-year ongoing saga against the securities industry, government regulators, high-level infiltration, paid informants, and even the Canadian version of the CIA, Canadian Security Intelligence Service.


Chris Horlacher is the CFO of The Dollar Vigilante & Anarchapulco. He is the co-founder of Equibit and is currently in a legal standoff with the Canadian government after catching them participating in a Man in the Middle attack against him. The fight continues on both sides with no settlement in sight.


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The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


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Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


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Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Chris Horlacher: https://equibitlawsuit.com/dns-man-in-the-middle-attack-exposed/

Keywords
bitcoincryptocyber securitycyber crimescharlie robinsonchris horlacher
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