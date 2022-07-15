The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 61 – WORLD WAR III

Are We Headed into World War III?

It Looks Like It is based on the Official Letter Served on Biden by Russia and Seems Like It Is Inevitable.

So You Better Get Your House in Order.

The Good News Is on Episode 61, The Patriot and The Lama Will Show You How You Can Help STOP World War III and the Invasion of America.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & It Could Just Save Their Lives and Our Planet.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Changed for The Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.





🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com