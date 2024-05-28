Wild West - The Incredible Adventures of Donald Reddish (1993, PC)

Wild West - The Incredible Adventures of Donald Reddish is a point-and-click adventure developed and published by German company Proline. It was released as a shareware game. As far as I know, the game was only released in german language.

The game is about a young man called Donald Reddish who lives during the time of the Old West. Inspired by novels about heroic deeds in the Old West, we decides to travel to the frontier and find his luck. He comes to a town called Laredo which is being terrorized by a bandit called Leslie Marbosh. Every sheriff so far has either fled or been killed. This doen't hold Donald back to decide to become the new sheriff and take out Marbosh. However, he first needs to pass several tests in order to get the job.