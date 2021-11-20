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DAD: "Pfizer Vaccine Kills My Baby"
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270 views • November 20, 2021
Description from Kristall
They did basically no testing on whether this Covid vaccine was actually safe for pregnant women. What mattered was forcing everybody to get the shot, and damn the consequences. Easy for the soulless wretches in our government to do, but now actual human beings with souls are reaping the consequences. Ryan Shultz knows that all too well. Ryan Schultz joins us.
Stew Peters Show - November 19, 2021
They did basically no testing on whether this Covid vaccine was actually safe for pregnant women. What mattered was forcing everybody to get the shot, and damn the consequences. Easy for the soulless wretches in our government to do, but now actual human beings with souls are reaping the consequences. Ryan Shultz knows that all too well. Ryan Schultz joins us.
Stew Peters Show - November 19, 2021
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