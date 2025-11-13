Thailand Says ENOUGH, Israeli Tourists OUTRAGE Locals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the controversial surge of Israeli tourists in Thailand, where locals are fed up with rude behavior, entitlement, and cultural clashes in hotspots like Koh Phangan and Pai. From viral TikTok videos exposing disrespectful acts to Thai authorities cracking down on visa abuse and unruly conduct, this video uncovers the growing tensions amid record-breaking visitor numbers post-Gaza conflict. Is this a tourist invasion or just stereotypes? Hear real stories, see shocking footage, and explore the impact on Thailand's economy and hospitality.
Mirrored - Willy Rashid
Thanks to John M for Link
