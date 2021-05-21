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GASLIGHTING ON A WHOLE NEW LEVEL
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395 views • May 21, 2021
These demons really went to a place I didn't even know we could go! This proves the people buying this utter genocidal madness are either (tragically) asleep or either 100% A.I. controlled NPCs. Either way this gaslighting is off the friggin' charts!
In the years I've had this channel I've never monetized my videos or solicited money from anyone. Several incredibly beautiful, kind and generous people have offered to show their support this way, and I have graciously and thankfully accepted it.
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In the years I've had this channel I've never monetized my videos or solicited money from anyone. Several incredibly beautiful, kind and generous people have offered to show their support this way, and I have graciously and thankfully accepted it.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=TPKT89P4DKFWA&;item_name=I+never+solicit.++Very+kind+people+have+offered+to+donate%2C+and+I+am+graciously+accepting+it.¤cy_code=USD
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