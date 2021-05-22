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BREAKING- Whistleblowing Doctor Exposed Globalist Plan For UN Directed Depopulation Great Reset Using Vaccines For Extermination
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29840 views • May 22, 2021
A leading Medical Doctor while treating multiple heads of state learned of UN Plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines.
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