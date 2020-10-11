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The Silencing of Dr. Judy Mikovits with Guests Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Larry Klayman
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165 views • October 11, 2020
Oct 7, 2020
Crowdsource the Truth
Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.
Purchase the book – https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/B089ZM55CD/ref=sr_1_10?crid=5ZZY396P5OZM&;dchild=1&keywords=plague+audiobook&qid=1602404729&refinements=p_n_feature_twelve_browse-bin%3A18685552011&rnid=18685551011&s=audible&sprefix=plague+audio%2Caps%2C256&sr=1-10
vist Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth http://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsource http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Source: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f7decac49802c0f882f9e18
Crowdsource the Truth
Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.
Purchase the book – https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/B089ZM55CD/ref=sr_1_10?crid=5ZZY396P5OZM&;dchild=1&keywords=plague+audiobook&qid=1602404729&refinements=p_n_feature_twelve_browse-bin%3A18685552011&rnid=18685551011&s=audible&sprefix=plague+audio%2Caps%2C256&sr=1-10
vist Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth http://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsource http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Source: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f7decac49802c0f882f9e18
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