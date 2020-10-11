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The Silencing of Dr. Judy Mikovits with Guests Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Larry Klayman
thedeadgene
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165 views • October 11, 2020
Oct 7, 2020

Crowdsource the Truth

Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.

Purchase the book – https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/B089ZM55CD/ref=sr_1_10?crid=5ZZY396P5OZM&;dchild=1&keywords=plague+audiobook&qid=1602404729&refinements=p_n_feature_twelve_browse-bin%3A18685552011&rnid=18685551011&s=audible&sprefix=plague+audio%2Caps%2C256&sr=1-10

vist Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/

Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth http://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsource http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com

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Source: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f7decac49802c0f882f9e18
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jason goodmankent heckenlivelylarry klaymanfaucijudy mikovitscovid- 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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