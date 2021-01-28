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View all Reports of Adverse effects of Covid Vaccine on CDC! ⚠️
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290 views • January 28, 2021
Stop taking the vaccine look at the results on the CDC website!! 🚫💉💉
We all want to help one another and do what's right for the planet and for our neighbor but this is not it!!! ⚠️🙏 find me on all freedom of speech platforms at @bishopinternational
We all want to help one another and do what's right for the planet and for our neighbor but this is not it!!! ⚠️🙏 find me on all freedom of speech platforms at @bishopinternational
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