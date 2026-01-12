BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anyone knows what's up with those Epstein files?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 22 hours ago

Anyone knows what's up with those Epstein files?

Adding:

From webcams to Epstein circles: Trump’s special envoy story

👉 Donald Trump's special envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, is not a career diplomat and his path to diplomacy didn’t exactly run through the State Department.

🌏 Trump insider: He is a former modeling agent who introduced Trump to Melania in 1998 and helped secure her H-1B visa. Their relationship spans over 30 years. Zampolli previously worked for the Trump Organization and holds Trump-appointed roles, including at the Kennedy Center

🌏 Early 2000s webcam project: Canadian media (The Ottawa Citizen) reported on a venture linked to Zampolli that live-streamed the daily lives of young models from shared apartments — an early form of online “reality” voyeurism promoted as entertainment

🌏 Elite social overlaps: Zampolli’s name has appeared in discussions and reporting that examines overlapping social and business circles connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

🌏 No diplomatic background: Prior to his appointment, Zampolli had no formal background in diplomacy, foreign service, or statecraft — his career centered on modeling, branding, and business networking

🤔 Despite this resumé, Trump has given him a role of envoy representing the United States abroad. Interesting, isn't it?

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under &#8220;transparency&#8221; bill

Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy