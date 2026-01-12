Anyone knows what's up with those Epstein files?

From webcams to Epstein circles: Trump’s special envoy story

👉 Donald Trump's special envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, is not a career diplomat and his path to diplomacy didn’t exactly run through the State Department.

🌏 Trump insider: He is a former modeling agent who introduced Trump to Melania in 1998 and helped secure her H-1B visa. Their relationship spans over 30 years. Zampolli previously worked for the Trump Organization and holds Trump-appointed roles, including at the Kennedy Center

🌏 Early 2000s webcam project: Canadian media (The Ottawa Citizen) reported on a venture linked to Zampolli that live-streamed the daily lives of young models from shared apartments — an early form of online “reality” voyeurism promoted as entertainment

🌏 Elite social overlaps: Zampolli’s name has appeared in discussions and reporting that examines overlapping social and business circles connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

🌏 No diplomatic background: Prior to his appointment, Zampolli had no formal background in diplomacy, foreign service, or statecraft — his career centered on modeling, branding, and business networking

🤔 Despite this resumé, Trump has given him a role of envoy representing the United States abroad. Interesting, isn't it?