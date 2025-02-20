BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Trump said negotiations to end the Ukraine war will start "immediately"
9 views • 2 months ago

President Trump said negotiations to end the Ukraine war will start "immediately"


Buckle up because today’s episode is packed with facts the mainstream media won’t tell you. Here’s what’s really happening:


Winter Weather Chaos – Travel nightmares, power outages, and the media blaming “climate change” again.


Trump & Putin’s Call – The left is losing their minds, but is diplomacy back on the table?


Political Shenanigans – Senate fights, lawsuits, and a certain governor who’s MIA while her state crumbles.


Border Battle – Illegal crossings down, arrests up—but don’t expect Biden to admit what changed.


DEI on Life Support – Even corporate America is ditching the woke nonsense.


No fluff. No spin. Just the truth. Tune in now and get the facts the media wants you to ignore.


trump ukraine justin barclay
