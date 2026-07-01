BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KING CHARLES 100% Betrays CHRISTIANITY Islam literally means voluntary "submission" to will of Allah
Cory Barbee
Cory Barbee
269 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • 2 days ago

KING Charles Converts to Islam and Professes to Protect ALL FAITHS...

In Arabic, the word Islam literally means voluntary "submission" or "surrender" to the will of Allah...

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #1 - https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #2 - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

Keywords
truthkleckjonathan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers expose federal health agencies&#8217; concealment of COVID vaccine injuries

Whistleblowers expose federal health agencies’ concealment of COVID vaccine injuries

Willow Tohi
UCLA Researchers Develop 3D-Printed Zinc Battery With Higher Energy Storage

UCLA Researchers Develop 3D-Printed Zinc Battery With Higher Energy Storage

Edison Reed
Study: Overnight Fasting Cuts Crohn&#8217;s Disease Symptoms by Half

Study: Overnight Fasting Cuts Crohn’s Disease Symptoms by Half

Petra Stone
Replacing sugary drinks with water, tea or coffee tied to lower diabetes risk, studies show

Replacing sugary drinks with water, tea or coffee tied to lower diabetes risk, studies show

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Electromagnetic Radiation From Power Lines Linked to Hormone Disruption

Electromagnetic Radiation From Power Lines Linked to Hormone Disruption

Douglas Harrington
Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy