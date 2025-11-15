🚨 Jeffrey Epstein texted lawmaker during Cohen hearing - Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) during the 2019 Michael Cohen hearing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Jeffrey Epstein texted lawmaker during Cohen hearing
Newly released documents reveal the convicted sex offender appeared to be in real-time communication with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) during the 2019 Michael Cohen hearing.
Video footage shows how Epstein may have influenced the lawmaker's line of questioning regarding Trump's former attorney.