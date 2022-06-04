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Ukrainian neo-Nazis - Refugees Destroying Lives of German Citizens - 060422
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582 views • June 04, 2022
Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
If you were wondering why Ukrainian refugees are being sent to concentration camps in Bulgaria.
People in Germany are letting Ukrainian refugees stay at their houses, and this is how they thank them.
If you were wondering why Ukrainian refugees are being sent to concentration camps in Bulgaria.
People in Germany are letting Ukrainian refugees stay at their houses, and this is how they thank them.
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