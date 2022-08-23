Estonia, Latvia, and Finland Closed Borders to Russians

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c3o3e43
08/21/2022 Mahanology: Russian citizens will no longer be allowed to visit Estonia, Latvia and Finland with any visa because of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. State officials say that Russians can not enjoy their time in Europe while Ukrainian people are being massacred