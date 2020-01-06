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The Wheelers and Child Tafficking - Nate Has 2 Fathers?
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38 views • January 06, 2020
MK-ULTRA Links ToThe Sandy Hook Assault
By Yoichi Shimatsu
In all cases so far, our team discovered that these frontline pedophiles supply children for sexual services to VIPs traveling in Asia, including diplomats from the highest levels of the White House and State Department, top executives of major corporations, and heads of universities and aid agencies. Nearly all the patrons involved in this cruel pastime have backgrounds in US intelligence the CIA, NSA or State Department intelligence. The individuals are from diverse religious backgrounds Catholic, Jewish and Orthodox - while the core facilitators are often priests with Jesuit order, and to a lesser degree Franciscans and Benedictines.
https://rense.com/general95/mkultra.html
By Yoichi Shimatsu
In all cases so far, our team discovered that these frontline pedophiles supply children for sexual services to VIPs traveling in Asia, including diplomats from the highest levels of the White House and State Department, top executives of major corporations, and heads of universities and aid agencies. Nearly all the patrons involved in this cruel pastime have backgrounds in US intelligence the CIA, NSA or State Department intelligence. The individuals are from diverse religious backgrounds Catholic, Jewish and Orthodox - while the core facilitators are often priests with Jesuit order, and to a lesser degree Franciscans and Benedictines.
https://rense.com/general95/mkultra.html
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