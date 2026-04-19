Ep. 1959: The Erasure of White European Heritage in South Africa

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I've done a rant, narrated an article & present my commentary:
* The Erasure of White European Heritage in South Africa
https://freewestmedia.com/2026...
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#SouthAfrica #Genocide #CancelCulture #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance