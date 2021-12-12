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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Prayer, Divine Intervention for the Asking - Two
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Get Wisdom Radio Show #2
See https://www.getwisdom.com/voiceamerica-internet-radio-show-archive/
Description: Prayer—Divine Intervention for the Asking
Is all prayer a “Hail Mary,” a faint hope? Can we make prayer work better? Why are some prayers never answered? Is it because we are undeserving? How can we prepare ourselves to get better results through prayer? How can we word our prayers to get the most effective and powerful divine help? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator exposes the weak links in prayer work that guarantee failure, and explains ways we can get more from prayer than we ever believed possible. Don’t miss these life-changing revelations!
See https://www.getwisdom.com/voiceamerica-internet-radio-show-archive/
Description: Prayer—Divine Intervention for the Asking
Is all prayer a “Hail Mary,” a faint hope? Can we make prayer work better? Why are some prayers never answered? Is it because we are undeserving? How can we prepare ourselves to get better results through prayer? How can we word our prayers to get the most effective and powerful divine help? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator exposes the weak links in prayer work that guarantee failure, and explains ways we can get more from prayer than we ever believed possible. Don’t miss these life-changing revelations!
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