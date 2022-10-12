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Draconian Energy Restrictions In Europe Leads to Suicide Policies, Example Of Italy Own Fault.
https://rumble.com/v1nmxzs-draconian-energy-restrictions-in-europe-leads-to-suicide-policies-example-o.html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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TLit Article: - https://bit.ly/3EsC7Mj
DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3CM2lIv
Energy Restrictions, Italy, Economic Suicide Policies