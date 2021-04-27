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Ezekiel's Wheel.
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112 views • April 27, 2021
Ezekiel 1: 15- 17 When I looked at the living creatures, I saw a wheel on the ground beside each creature with its four faces. The workmanship of the wheels looked like the gleam of beryl, and all four had the same likeness. Their workmanship looked like a wheel within a wheel. As they moved, they went in any of the four directions, without pivoting as they moved.
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