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COMMUNISTS ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS (REVISION)
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2 views • February 10, 2022
Link to "The Killing Fields": https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzyeGPvMFjsg/
Sadly, the history of the DEATH CULT CALLED MARXISM, SOCIALISM, COMMUNISM was not and is not being taught to recent past generations. Our failure to do that has us poised on the edge of the cesspool containing the blood of hundreds of millions of fellow humans. God help us if we fail!
Sadly, the history of the DEATH CULT CALLED MARXISM, SOCIALISM, COMMUNISM was not and is not being taught to recent past generations. Our failure to do that has us poised on the edge of the cesspool containing the blood of hundreds of millions of fellow humans. God help us if we fail!
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