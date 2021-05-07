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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-05-2021 WTF Censored Again! Discord Removed Our Channel
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80 views • July 05, 2021
Discord has moved to the censorship camp. We received an email from them informing us our channel has violated their community guidelines. The time is near when the ministry of truth will be the only source online. Meanwhile biden gives his idea of patriotism and we see where his allegiance lies as he knees to his handlers.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/05/biden-tells-americans-getting-vaccinated-is-the-most-patriotic-thing-you-can-do/
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62353
https://www.businessinsider.com/unvaccinated-people-are-variant-factories-disease-expert-says-2021-7
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https://stiffbeardadv.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/img_4495-1024x393.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/05/biden-tells-americans-getting-vaccinated-is-the-most-patriotic-thing-you-can-do/
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62353
https://www.businessinsider.com/unvaccinated-people-are-variant-factories-disease-expert-says-2021-7
Thumbnail Link:
https://stiffbeardadv.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/img_4495-1024x393.jpg
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