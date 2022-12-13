Research Results: A Higher Risk of Test Positivity After Vaccination with One or Two Doses COVID Vaccine Across All BMI Groups

https://gnews.org/articles/479946

摘要：Researchers use 9 million participants in England looking at their medical records of the associations of BMI, the body mass index with COVID-19 vaccine uptake, vaccine effectiveness and risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes after vaccination. Surprisingly, they observed a higher risk of test positivity after vaccination with one or two doses across all BMI groups, which is contrary to evidence reported by the UK official in national statistics.



