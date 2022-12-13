Research Results: A Higher Risk of Test Positivity After Vaccination with One or Two Doses COVID Vaccine Across All BMI Groups

https://gnews.org/articles/479946
摘要：Researchers use 9 million participants in England looking at their medical records of the associations of BMI, the body mass index with COVID-19 vaccine uptake, vaccine effectiveness and risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes after vaccination. Surprisingly, they observed a higher risk of test positivity after vaccination with one or two doses across all BMI groups, which is contrary to evidence reported by the UK official in national statistics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.