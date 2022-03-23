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Caldo de Hueso
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32 views • March 23, 2022
Caldo de Hueso con verduras y hierbas frescas puede formar parte de una dieta antiinflamatoria y ofrece colágeno, minerales y vitaminas para fortalecer el sistema imunológico. El caldo de hueso puede ayudar a sanar el intestino y puede ser comido con o sin carne. La diversión se encuentra en sazonar el caldo a su gusto y variar las verduras y hierbas.
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