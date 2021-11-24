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EXCLUSIVE: CDC Unvaxxed Quarantine Green Zones & Satanic HR666… Clay Clark Tells All!
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31 views • November 24, 2021
Don’t miss this critical interview with Reawakening Tours, Clay Clark. In it, he reveals plans from the CDC to quarantine the unvaccinated, satanic government 666 legislation, and the coming endgame! You’re not going to want to miss this…
Clay Clarks Reawakening Tour:
https://timetofreeamerica.com
Clay Clarks Reawakening Tour:
https://timetofreeamerica.com
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