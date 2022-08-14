Handel Messiah - The Antichrist Conspirators Shall Not Prevail..'The LORD Shall Have Them In Derision' Ps. 2 [1741]

Though the kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together ..they shall not prevail ..he shall laugh them to scorn Ps. 2

(41) Aria : Why do the nations (heathen) rage; (42) Chorus (performing the part of the raging heathen): Let us break their bands; (43) Recitative: He that dwelleth in heaven; (44) Aria: Thou shalt break them

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41. Why do the heathen rage

Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against His anointed, saying, (Psalms 2:1-2)

42. Let us break their bands asunder ([Chorus] kings, rulers, people, vainly imagining, saying:)

Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. (Psalms 2:3)

43. He that dwelleth in heaven

He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the LORD shall have them in derision. (Psalms 2:4)

44. Thou shalt break them

Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; Thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel. (Psalms 2:9)

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The next piece (#45), after the rebellion of the kings, rulers, heathen-nations, is dashed in pieces like a potter's vessel, is the famed Alleluia Chorus, the end of Pt. 2 (of 3) - the heavenly chorus proclaiming the victory with shouts of Alleluia the LORD god omnipotent reigneth.. see: Johann Strauss/Harlem Choir '04 classic:

https://www.brighteon.com/8a567250-d0dc-453a-8545-37dc0d395e32

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http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/08/handel-messiah-kings-of-earth-rise-up.html