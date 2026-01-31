Babylon is fallen: “Christian” zionism supports war and murder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Smoke&Mirrors
“Christian” zionism is dangerous. It’s fake Christianity under the auspice of having the evangelical churches supporting the evil state of Israel at all cost because they view the Jews as God’s chosen people even though Jews reject Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah, which makes them antichrist according to 1 John 2:22.