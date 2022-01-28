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TX-17 Candidate Jason “Storm” Nelson Forced Out of Military Just Months Short of Retirement Due to Vax Mandate
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20 views • January 28, 2022
Jason “Storm” Nelson is running for Congress in TX-17, challenging establishment Republican Pete Sessions for the seat. Nelson shares how the vaccine mandates in the military is forcing him to leave active duty just months before full retirement benefits, where he fought for our country and became permanently disabled from combat service. We discuss vaccine mandates, foreign policy and election fraud through this conversation.
For more information on Jason Nelson’s campaign and to get involved or donate, please visit jasonnelsonforcongress.com.
Sponsors:
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- The American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny is taking place on February 5th in Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio and live-streamed online, featuring speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke, JR Majewski and Mindy Robinson. Get registered ASAP, space is limited. Use code JEFF for discounted tickets at http://americanactionsummit.com
For more information on Jason Nelson’s campaign and to get involved or donate, please visit jasonnelsonforcongress.com.
Sponsors:
- Everyone’s talking about the importance of Zinc, Vitamin D, Quercetin and Vitamin C. Dr Valdimir Zelenko put them all together in one vitamin cocktail. Order yours today at http://zstacklife.com/Freedom
- The American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny is taking place on February 5th in Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio and live-streamed online, featuring speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke, JR Majewski and Mindy Robinson. Get registered ASAP, space is limited. Use code JEFF for discounted tickets at http://americanactionsummit.com
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