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Why Are Professional Athletes Collapsing on the Field?
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54 views • February 19, 2022
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See PDF for text and sources: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/February/PDF/why-are-athletes-collapsing-and-dying-pdf.pdf
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