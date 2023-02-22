ABSOLUTE PROOF OF CHANGING VIEW COUNTS ON THIS PLATFORM

ITS ONLY NOISY FOR LESS THAN A MINUTE. MUST SEE!





I just previewed it and they blurred the time stamps and turned it sideways to minimize it. :) the copy i uploaded is crystal clear. This wasn't bad camera, nothing. This is blurring something intentionally. I don't care. Too many people know this is happening. So, I'm posting this FOR ALL those that it's happening to... I have the original and it's not blurry at all. Lol

Is what It is guys. No excuses... see it man. And know what... it doesn't make this platform worse than any others. What it does is prove my point that there are no good guys so just stop fooling yourself. Anyone e who wants Original Al's, you can get em including Brighteon becuz I have WAY MORE than this. Keep in mind, we don't know who is doing this BUT, undeniable that it's happening here and anyone who says it isn't is just lying. I took this the DAY ADTER it was denied to be happening. Just didn't upload it yet. My guess is it'll be made blurry so, even more evidence that when you see the original, you know how nefarious this us. It won't allow me to preview it so. Hit meeee! [email protected]





"Want to play a game"?