Aussie CM Michael Gunner Wins 2021 Hitler Impersonation Contest!

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Great job! The furious chief minister and dictator of the Northern Territory Michael Gunner easily won the official "2021 Hitler Impersonation Contest" yesterday when he blasted those who are against COVID vaccine mandates. He screamed after his stunning victory that he hopes to improve his Hitler impersonation next year by growing a silly looking mustache, working on his German accent, and trying to act more insane.
https://rumble.com/vpn79u-stuff-it-shove-it-furious-australian-pm-michael-gunner-blasts-those-against.html