Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters (1996, Arcade)

Mega Man - The Power Fighters (known as Rockman - The Power Battle in Japan) is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Capcom. It was later released as part of several compilations for Neo Geo Pocket Color, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.



The game is a single player fighting game and a spin-off to the Mega Man series. You choose either Mega Man, Protoman, Bass or Duo and fight a number of robot masters from the series before facing a mid-boss and finally Dr. Wily. You can choose between three objectives: go after Dr. Wily, rescued Roll (who has been kidnapped) or retrieve some important stolen robot parts. Depending on your choice, you will fight a different set of robot masters from the main series. Like in the main series, you can choose the order in which to fight the robots, and you get each robot's special weapon once you beat it. Each robot master is vulnerable to a certain special weapon, as well. After a fight, you get some health back by collecting orbs falling from above. Orbs which refill your special weapon's ammo or health also appear when land a good hit on an opponent. Sometimes, a robot appears which will call an aid for you which depends on your character. You can jump, slide, bounce from walls and fire your gun. You can also charge the gun for a more powerful shot and switch to a special weapon. The ammo for the special weapons is limited, but gets refilled after each fight.

