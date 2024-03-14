Colorado Grass Fire: Fire Crews Battle Blaze Supposedly Started by Sparks from Vehicle

Breitbart
March 13, 2024
Colorado Springs grass fire! Footage from the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows fire crews battling and containing a blaze that was supposedly started by sparks from chains dragged by a vehicle.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/STfndIpBMOw/
