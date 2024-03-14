Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Colorado Grass Fire: Fire Crews Battle Blaze Supposedly Started by Sparks from Vehicle
channel image
High Hopes
3106 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
29 views
Published 20 hours ago

Breitbart


March 13, 2024


Colorado Springs grass fire! Footage from the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows fire crews battling and containing a blaze that was supposedly started by sparks from chains dragged by a vehicle.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/STfndIpBMOw/

Keywords
coloradofirebreitbartbattlegrasssparksvehicleblazecrews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket