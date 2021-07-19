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🇫🇷👨🏻🦳 France : TV Host Advocate For Mandatory Shots
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331 views • July 19, 2021
🇫🇷👨🏻🦳 FRANCE : TV HOST ADVOCATE FOR MANDATORY SHOTS
« I'm doing everything to turn [the unvaccinated] into social outcasts [...] We can see that convincing people isn't good enough [...] we'll vaccinate [them] by force! »
🕵🏼♂️ Emmanuel Lechypre is a French economic columnist, who have been working for multiple TV outlets since the early 2000s.
🎤 While on the air of RMC last week, he went off rails on the subject of vaccination, declaring that non-vaccinated people should be « dragged away with our teeths, gendarmes and handcuffs to vaccinate them by force ».
🧨 His inflammatory comments sparked anger and concern, and earned him several reports to the CSA (Superior Council of the Audiovisual) by concerned listeners.
⏳In the following days he claimed that his previous statements were « merely a imaginary picture », explaining that « my journalist teachers taught me to exaggerate and simplify, and that's what I did », but without withdrawing his opinions on compulsory vaccination either.
« I'm doing everything to turn [the unvaccinated] into social outcasts [...] We can see that convincing people isn't good enough [...] we'll vaccinate [them] by force! »
🕵🏼♂️ Emmanuel Lechypre is a French economic columnist, who have been working for multiple TV outlets since the early 2000s.
🎤 While on the air of RMC last week, he went off rails on the subject of vaccination, declaring that non-vaccinated people should be « dragged away with our teeths, gendarmes and handcuffs to vaccinate them by force ».
🧨 His inflammatory comments sparked anger and concern, and earned him several reports to the CSA (Superior Council of the Audiovisual) by concerned listeners.
⏳In the following days he claimed that his previous statements were « merely a imaginary picture », explaining that « my journalist teachers taught me to exaggerate and simplify, and that's what I did », but without withdrawing his opinions on compulsory vaccination either.
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