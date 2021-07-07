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JOEL FUHRMAN, MD, COMBATING CANCER & AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE WITHOUT DRUGS
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53 views • July 07, 2021
World renowned, New York Times bestselling author, Joel Fuhrman, MD, has been sharing evidence-based research about healing our bodies with a Nutritarian lifestyle in the classroom since 2015. Dr. Fuhrman is back to help us create a plan for combating cancer and autoimmune diseases without drugs. If we have time, he will answer more of your questions.
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