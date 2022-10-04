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10/3/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Is Ali Khamenei back to life? What are Li Keqiang’s comments on the domestic economy in Communist China, the RMB to USD exchange rate, and the CCP’s confrontation with the US?