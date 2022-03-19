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Col Douglas Macgregor - American Economy is at Stake - the Grayzone clip 15MAR22
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40 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to Max Blumenthal, GrayZone, and Col Douglas Macgregor clips for this video.
Max Blumenthal asks Col Douglas Macgregor if President Zelensky is willing or even able to negotiation with Russia. The Colonel notes that Zelensky has a lot of pressure from the Right Wing Groups in Ukraine, but that the person who can initiate negotiations is President Biden.
Unfortunately, President Biden is under a lot of pressure by the Uni-Party to keep the war going.
The worst part is, the sanction war with Russia is likely to hurt Americans more than Russians. Col Macgregor draws a few interesting parallels between the British Empire and the
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Max Blumenthal asks Col Douglas Macgregor if President Zelensky is willing or even able to negotiation with Russia. The Colonel notes that Zelensky has a lot of pressure from the Right Wing Groups in Ukraine, but that the person who can initiate negotiations is President Biden.
Unfortunately, President Biden is under a lot of pressure by the Uni-Party to keep the war going.
The worst part is, the sanction war with Russia is likely to hurt Americans more than Russians. Col Macgregor draws a few interesting parallels between the British Empire and the
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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