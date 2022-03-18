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Indigenous Rights and Israel: A Historical Perspective
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10 views • March 18, 2022
Posted 5September2018 StandWithUs
Are Jews indigenous to Israel, and why does it matter today? Take this journey through history to find out.
This is the story of Israel and the Jewish people. How the Jews fought the New World Order of their generation, the Syrian Greeks then the Romans. How they survived by faith, family, tradition and culture.
Are Jews indigenous to Israel, and why does it matter today? Take this journey through history to find out.
This is the story of Israel and the Jewish people. How the Jews fought the New World Order of their generation, the Syrian Greeks then the Romans. How they survived by faith, family, tradition and culture.
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