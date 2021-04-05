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Demon magicians, Supernatural entities, WTF ?
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152 views • April 05, 2021
Believe your lying eyes. Solid chains, ropes, swords, knives pass through human bodies in front of scientist and shocked witnesses. Mr. Mirin Dajo was studied in 1947 in large auditoriums filled with medical doctors while swords were rammed through his body daily as he walked around people and cameras, then removed with no bleeding. See it for yourself. Psychic surgery?
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