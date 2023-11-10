Create New Account
Rabbi Dovid Feldman speaking in Islamic Mosque in solidarity with Gaza and his view on Zionism
Rabbi Dovid Feldman from Neturei Karta International addressed the How TO Discuss Palestine event at Masjid E Ali in Somerset, New Jersey, on November 5, 20323


Source: https://youtu.be/g_Ed24-7QhI?si=TrH-37cnQJmMRZAE

zionism who agenda 2030 digital currency digital id

