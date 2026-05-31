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Blood Moon Fallen Angel Fireballs 2026 Prophecies
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
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May 31, 2026 will be the exact 89-day midpoint between the March 3, 2026 and August 28, 2026 Blood Moon Eclipses, and the last one for over two years, and the last 6th Seal Sign (Rev. 6:12-17) of this eight-year timeframe for many years. After August 28, 2026, there should be no possibility of the biblical 6th Seal for many years over this eight-year span. During the 2025 mid-point (June 11, 2025) of Blood Moon Eclipses, the Luciferians held their satanic centennial conclave worldwide. They conjured to open heavenly portals so Fallen Angels could join our domain. Maybe you've noticed it? The biblical 6th Seal is due anytime now when Galactic Magnetic Current Sheet (GMCS) dust affixes to our sun like a Swiffer duster. It will appear as a fluffy mourning garment of yellow-to-white-to-red-to-blackness covering our sun in shame and wrath. When it causes a micronova, we'll lose grids and electric power for months. We'll recover this time, but another micronova should occur about 6 years after this event. We're waiting for Trump to impose peace on the earth, but only for a short time.

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temple mountbible prophecyrevelationfallen angelsend of daysfireballs6th sealblood moon eclipse
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