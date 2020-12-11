BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Milgrim's Obedience Experiment : Mind Control
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10278 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
87 views • December 11, 2020
Deferring responsibility to perceived authority figures:

When people are told what to do by an apparent authority figure, they will even go so far as to harm and even kill another.

Stanley Milgram’s famous 1961 social experiment on obedience to authority is hailed as a milestone in our understanding of how people’s ethics can drastically change when responsibility for their actions is deferred on to an authority figure, such as an ‘expert’ or leader. Intrigued by the role of Nazi military personnel in concentration camps during WWII, Milgram wanted to know how much coercion people needed in order to willingly inflict harm on another person.

“He asked volunteers to deliver an electric shock to a stranger. Unbeknownst to the volunteers, there was no shock—and the people they were shocking were actors pretending to be terribly hurt, even feigning heart attacks. Milgram found that most people would keep delivering the shocks when ordered by a person in a lab coat, even when they believed that person was gravely injured. Only a tiny percentage of people refused.” [Source]

The suggested conclusion is that people are inherently unable to think for themselves when given a subordinate role in some authoritarian hierarchy, such as the role of the people in a state-controlled world. Their natural and unconscious reaction is to defer responsibility for their actions to someone of authority, relieving themselves of the stress of guilt.

“Ordinary people, simply doing their jobs, and without any particular hostility on their part, can become agents in a terrible destructive process. Moreover, even when the destructive effects of their work become patently clear, and they are asked to carry out actions incompatible with fundamental standards of morality, relatively few people have the resources needed to resist authority.” ~Stanley Milgram, The Perils of Obedience, 1974

In the Covid-19 reality, the masses are being deliberately directed toward one set of experts and influencers, and and directed away from other credible but contrarian perspectives. Those today who believe in mainstream authority are taking franchise in bullying, harassing, censoring, and threatening those who would prefer to be neutral or contrarian.
Reference : https://www.wakingtimes.com/3-ways-human-psychology-is-being-exploited-to-create-an-obedient-self-policing-society/

Further Info:
It’s actually easy to force people to be evil:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2016/02/its-actually-easy-to-force-people-to-be-evil/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOUEC5YXV8U
Brian Burak
Keywords
yale1961obedienceorder followerspsychological manipulationmilgrim experimentstanley milgram
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy